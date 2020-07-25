CM Usman Buzdar for early completion of LG projects

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned for early completion of ongoing local governments (LG) projects while ensuring complete transparency as a solid local government system will help to solve public problems at the grassroots.

More than 6,000 schemes of water supply and sewage drainage will be completed at a cost of Rs17 billion, he added. The Punjab government wants to hold local governments elections soon because people will get genuine leadership at the grassroots through the Punjab Local Government Act, he added.

The Punjab Village Panchayats and Neighbourhood Council Act will solve public problems at the people’s doorsteps as the government will introduce an exemplary system

to strengthen the local bodies.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting in Rawalpindi. Local Government’s secretary briefed him about the salient features of the new LG system through a video link. The PTI’s chief organiser Saifullah Niazi, senior vice-president Arshad Daad, Shahid Yousaf, Jamal Ansari, Ejaz Minhas, Dr Abdul Hasan, PTI Punjab president Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, general secretary Ali Imtiaz Warraich, MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Dr Hassan Masood Malik attended the meeting while PTI’s Deputy Secretary General Umer Mir and Noor Khan Bhaba participated through a video link.