University to be set up at Murree, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the provision of water for the residents of Murree would be improved.

The chief minister said that the government wanted to open tourist spots in Murree and other areas soon. SOPs are being finalised for the opening of restaurants and hotels and recommendations will be submitted to NCOC and these will be opened after the approval, he added. The opening of tourist spots will promote tourism and people will get employment opportunities, he said adding that approval had been given to set up a new police station and subdivision in Murree and a new water supply scheme would be developed at cost of Rs220 million to provide 600,000 gallons of water daily.

Murree–Muzaffarabad Road will be completed with Rs24.2 million and 3.5 lakh fruit trees will also be planted. Similarly, construction by-laws will be implemented along with the setting up of Kohsar University, he added.

LG projects: Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned for early completion of ongoing local governments (LG) projects while ensuring complete transparency as a solid local government system will help to solve public problems at the grassroots. More than 6,000 schemes of water supply and sewage drainage will be completed at a cost of Rs17 billion, he added. The Punjab government wants to hold local governments elections soon because people will get genuine leadership at the grassroots through the Punjab Local Government Act, he added. The Punjab Village Panchayats and Neighbourhood Council Act will solve public problems at the people’s doorsteps as the government will introduce an exemplary system to strengthen the local bodies. He stated this while presiding over a meeting in Rawalpindi. Local Government’s secretary briefed him about the salient features of the new LG system through a video link. The PTI’s chief organiser Saifullah Niazi, senior vice-president Arshad Daad, Shahid Yousaf, Jamal Ansari, Ejaz Minhas, Dr Abdul Hasan, PTI Punjab president Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, general secretary Ali Imtiaz Warraich, MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Dr Hassan Masood Malik attended the meeting while PTI’s Deputy Secretary General Umer Mir and Noor Khan Bhaba participated through a video link. complaint cell” Usman Buzdar has said that CM's Complaint Cell will be made more effective to solve public problems at the earliest.

In this regard, the complaint cell will be revamped and the management system will be organised in collaboration with PITB. The focal persons will be deputed in every department for coordination with the cell while volunteers will be assigned as focal persons in districts and a special board will also be established to monitor the complaint cell. The special board will be authorised to take action by reviewing the performance of the complaint cell, he added.

The CM asserted that the government wanted to solve the public problems at the earliest and those hampering it would not be tolerated. He stated this while presiding over a meeting in Rawalpindi to review the performance of the CM's complaint cell. PTI’s chief organiser Saifullah Niazi, senior vice-president Arshad Daad and others attended the meeting.

greets Erdogan: Usman Buzdar has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo an, people and Ummah on the opening of Hagia Sophia mosque after 86 years for Friday prayers.