Are we all rich?

This refers to the news story, 'Flour prices up by 94 percent since September 2018' (July 20). Not only flour and sugar but prices of all edible items have gone up sharply in the two years of the PTI government. Eggs are selling for Rs150 per dozen compared to Rs90; milk is now Rs120 instead of Rs80; and medicines now cost up to 75 percent more – and yet the people are not reacting.

I remember how, in the days of Ayub Khan, sugar prices increased by 25 paisas a kilo, and there were mass protests leading ultimately to his resignation. Perhaps the majority of Pakistanis have suddenly become very rich, just like the dual nationals who are Imran Khan’s advisers and associates. There is no other explanation.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi