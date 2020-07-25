Court defers Zardari, Talpur’s indictment once again

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday once again deferred the indictment of former president Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur — this time to July 29 — in a money laundering case.

Proceedings for the reference could not be held as judge Azam Khan was not available for the hearing. Others accused in the reference, Abdul Ghani Majeed, and others appeared before the court.

A plea bargain report pertaining to the reference is expected to be presented in court at the next hearing. The case will now be heard on July 29.

On July 6, Zardari could not face indictment in the Park Lane reference after his lawyer Farooq Naek requested the court for additional time to prepare for the case. Zardari has requested an exemption from court appearances due to the coronavirus pandemic. The court had earlier decided to frame charges against Zardari via video link at the hospital or his residence in case of his ill health. The accountability court’s registrar had written to NAB Karachi to finalise arrangements for the PPP leader’s indictment.