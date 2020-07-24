Govt giving NRO to Kulbhushan: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday accused the PTI government of giving an NRO to Indian terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav as the government fell short of laying the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, 2020 in the National Assembly.

Saying that the incumbent government gave a record number of NROs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the rulers also arranged the same facility for Ehsanullah Ehsan, the spokesman for Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and released him.

The International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, 2020 would allow the Indian spy to file a review appeal against the military court’s verdict against him.

Bilawal said the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan are giving concessions similar to the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. “You gave NRO to Ehsanullah Ehsan, Jahangir Tareen, BRT Peshawar accused persons, those responsible for sugar and wheat crises and now extending NRO-like concessions to Kulbhushan,” Bilawal said.

The two main opposition parties, the PML-N and PPP leaders came harsh on the government for promulgating the ordinance saying the law, which compromises the country’s dignity was not acceptable to them. “The prime minister should tell as to why the government is compromising on the country’s dignity by facilitating a terrorist who admitted to have carried out terrorist acts in Pakistan,” the PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif earlier said.

Later, Bilawal Bhutto prevented the government from laying the ordinance while pointing out lack of quorum in the House after completing his speech. “We cannot sit in the House where such an ordinance is being laid,” Bilawal while announcing to walkout after pointing out the lack of quorum said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan while referring to rules said the member who points out lack of quorum, should sit in the House while counting is in progress.

However, the chair first suspended proceedings for a few minutes and then adjourned proceedings till Friday after counting as the required number of members were not present in the House.

The PPP chairman said while in opposition, the PTI had taken a stance against accepting the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice in the case. On that Shireen Mazari said it was also PPP, which refused to accept the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice in Pakistan.

“If you are not accepting the jurisdiction of the international courts, it should not mean that you give NRO to Indian spy through the Pakistani laws,” Bilawal in response said. He said Imran Khan who used to say that he would not give NRO to anybody, extended NROto Indian pilot Abhinandan after offering him tea.

Bilawal said the government promulgated the ordinance when Parliament was in session. Neither the issue was made public nor the opposition parties were taken into confidence. “Now you are laying the ordinance in the assembly following our protest,” he said.

He said that Ehsanullah Ehsan was also given NRO and was released questioning whether any action was being taken to arrest him. “Who will be answerable to martyrs of APS Peshawar,” he said.

Earlier, the PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said the PTI leadership, which used to abuse their government on issue of Kubbhushan, now was acting as facilitator for the Indian spy. The PML-N leader said the Indian forces were carrying out genocide of Kashmiris but on the other hand, the Pakistan government is opening trade with India and promulgating ordinance to facilitate Indian spy. “You made Kulbhushan as an abuse for us and now you are before him,” he said.

He made it clear that the ordinance was not acceptable to them as Kulbhushan confessed to his crime of terror activities in Pakistan and as a result he was awarded the death penalty. “The prime minister should tell as to why he is compromising on dignity of Pakistan and as to who is friend of Modi,” he said adding the law was against country’s dignity and respect and was not acceptable to them.

The opposition members raised slogans as the minister for human rights Dr Shireen Mazari attempted to respond to opposition members. “For God’s Sake, listened to me,” she said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz informed the House that 50 percent outstanding payments of the media for PTI government’s two-year tenure have been cleared.

Minister for Information told the House during question hour that the remaining fifty percent will be cleared in a week time as Prime Minister Imran Khan has given special directions on the matter. He said the outstanding amount of the last two years was Rs1.15 billion. “The remaining 50 percent amount will be cleared in the next one week,” he said.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting said the present government has not recruited any person in state-run TV except the top management to uplift the national broadcaster. He regretted that the institutions such as state-run TV, PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills were destroyed by previous governments through political appointments.

The PML-N member Chaudhry Birjees Tahir who raised question of payment of dues to media houses, however, expressed his concerns over restrictions on media and anchors and closure of television channels. “For how long such restriction on media will continue,” he questioned.

The House today passed a motion authorising the Speaker to appoint a Parliamentary Committee in consultation with the Chairman Senate, making recommendations to the National Assembly and Senate regarding legislative business pending before both the Houses. The motion was moved by Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan.