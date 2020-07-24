close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 24, 2020

3 robbers held

Islamabad

Islamabad: Golra Police Station has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in looting a house at gunpoint and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.

According to details, Sajjad Hussain told police that four muggers stormed the house of his sister in Sector G-13/2 around 4 am. He said that they beat his sister after finding no cash and valuables from the house.

The Golra Police though fingerprints, succeeded to arrest three persons identified as Gulzar, Ashraf, and Saleem, the residents of Chinniot. The police team also recovered weapons and ammunition from them.

