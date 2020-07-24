PTI govt most transparent, claims CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated that the PTI government is the most transparent in the history of the country.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the chief minister asserted that there has been no corruption scandal against the government during the last two years. No government was as transparent as this government is in the country’s history as the loot and plunder by the corrupt mafia have become the thing of the past, he said. He stated that the dual faces of those who used politics as their business have been fully exposed to the people. The opposition parties have made record corruption in their tenure and now they are striving for the protection of their interest, he continued.

The chief minister stated that defeat was the fate of those who rallied against the development of the country and they would have to face defeat in future as well. The people have already rejected the opposition and it would face the same fate in future, he added. He pointed out that opposition was facing chaos and unrest in its folds. The amount of public welfare work done by the PTI government in just two years is bigger than the work of the trickster spanning over the last 20 years. The chief minister asserted that all means of plunder have been blocked now and negative politics of the opposition is rapidly meeting its logical end. The PTI government has turned the directions of resources towards the public welfare, he said. The era of corruption and loot will not return and those who left the people at a difficult moment have no room in Pakistani politics, he concluded. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar declaring the passage of the Punjab Protection of Basis of Islam Bill as a historic move by the provincial government and said the prevention of publication of hateful material against various religions will be possible with the implementation of the law.

In a statement, the CM congratulated the members of Punjab Assembly (PA) and Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi on approval of the Act said that Punjab is the first province which conducted legislation in this regard.

condolences: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of famous wrestler Sadiq Butt. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and added that Sadiq Butt proved his mettle in the field of wrestling and his professional talent would be remembered for a long time.

takes noticE: The chief minister has taken notice of torture of a woman by her son in Sadiqabad area of Rawalpindi. The CM sought a report from the RPO and directed the arrest the accused along with the provision of justice to the victim. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case.

APP adds: The chief minister Thursday visited Rawalpindi City and inspected the cleanliness work for Nullah Leh. The CM expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for cleanliness of Nullah Leh and also inspected the proposed site of Leh Expressway at the banks of Nullah Leh.

The CM said the elements propagating against the PTI government would be unsuccessful. “We will give reply to the negative politics through welfare services,” he said.

The CM was briefed about different development projects at Rialto Park, Murree Road near Marrir Chowk.

Sardar Usman Buzdar planted a sapling under the monsoon tree plantation drive launched by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi.

He said the Nullah Leh and expressway projects would cost Rs 85 billion.

He said mega tree plantation would be done along Nullah Leh expressway.

On the occasion, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed thanked the CM for taking solid steps for de-silting and cleaning of Nullah Leh.