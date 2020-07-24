Boy accuses police of torture in custody

HARIPUR: The judicial magistrate on Thursday ordered the Medical Superintend DHQ Hospital Haripur to conduct medical examination of a 13-year-old boy who accused the police of subjecting him to third-degree custodial torture.

The court also asked the DPO Haripur to take necessary action on the complaint. Roohullah, 13, a student of grade-8-cum-vegetable vendor, had through an application moved in the court of Judicial Magistrate City Habibur Rehman Aurakzai, stated that a police party led by DSP Headquarters Iftikhar Swati raided his house in Muhallah Baboo at around 1am on July 17.

He said the police took him to a private torture cell after bundling him into police mobile forcibly.

“The DSP and SHO City Siddiq Shah beat him first for some time before handing him over to the constables already present in the private torture cell,” he alleged.

The complainant claimed that the policemen, who forced him to confess being the part of gang of motorbike

lifters, subjected him to third-degree torture intermittently using bamboo sticks, electric wires, for four days.

The policemen, according to complainant, made him to walk frequently for the purpose of removing the torture marks on his body and foot souls.

However, he told the court through the application that he had developed hearing impairment, undergoing sever body, head and muscle pains since his release after four days unrecorded detention on the night of July 21.

When contacted, the SHO City Police Station, Siddiq Shah, termed the complaint baseless and a step to blackmail the police.