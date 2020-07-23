Sindh introduces vehicle number plates with security features

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has introduced the new registration number plates for vehicles with latest security features, Director-General Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Department Sindh, Shoaib Siddiqui, told The News on Wednesday.

The official explained that the new number plates would have five security features, including a tracking chip/radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag, laser serial number identification, the Sindh government's monogram, integrated laser mark, and embedded graphics.