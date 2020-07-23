close
Thu Jul 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 23, 2020

Sindh introduces vehicle number plates with security features

Top Story

 
July 23, 2020

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has introduced the new registration number plates for vehicles with latest security features, Director-General Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Department Sindh, Shoaib Siddiqui, told The News on Wednesday.

The official explained that the new number plates would have five security features, including a tracking chip/radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag, laser serial number identification, the Sindh government's monogram, integrated laser mark, and embedded graphics.

Latest News

More From Top Story