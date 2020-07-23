close
Thu Jul 23, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2020

QWP leader accuses Centre of depriving KP of its due rights

Our Correspondent
July 23, 2020

KARAK: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Sherpao on Wednesday said the federal government was unwilling to give the constitutional rights to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at Bahadurkhel, Sikandar Sherpao said the provincial government was least bothered to safeguard the rights of the province. He said though Karak was rich in natural resources, its residents were still deprived of the basic amenities of life.

The QWP leader said the provincial government did not make any effort to secure the arrears of the net hydel profit and oil and gas royalty from the federal government. Sikandar Sherpao said the government was hiding its incompetence by hinting to reverse the 18th constitutional amendment. He said nobody would be allowed to roll back the landmark legislation.

