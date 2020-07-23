Pemra initiates action against cable operators showing Indian content

ISLAMABAD: The field staff of Pemra is taking action on dissemination of Indian content on TV by cable operators.

This drive is in continuation of Pemra chairman’s orders. Pemra regional offices, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi Sukkur, Hyderabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South and North Quetta and Gilgit-Baltistan under the supervision of regional general managers have inspected different cable operators in their respective regions.

Teams of regional offices inspected different cable operators in their respective regions and confiscated equipment being used in relaying of Indian channels by various cable TV networks.

Moreover, illegal channels were immediately closed and equipment was confiscated and show cause notices were issued and further punitive action would be taken after providing opportunity of personal hearings followed by imposition of fine, issuance of censure and cancellation, revocation of licences.

Pemra enforcement teams have seized 650 receivers, 25 transmitters, four CD players, 15 CPUs, three nodes and 12 USBs and five modulators from the cable operators who were found involved in distribution of illegal channels and insertions of Indian content in their in-house CD channels.