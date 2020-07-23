Valuables burnt

LAHORE:Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were burnt in three incidents of fire in the provincial metropolis.

The first case was reported in a clothes shop situated near Model Town Link Road Pace Mall, the second in a house on Bogiwal Road and the last in an the air conditioning unit of a private bank in Askari-X.

Nearby people tried to put out the fires. However, on failure, they called rescue teams. Firefighters extinguished the fires in all the incidents. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incidents.