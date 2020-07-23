Ramsha, Wahaj reunite for new drama

LAHORE:After winning the audience’s hearts in Mah-e-Tamaam, the gorgeous on-screen couple, Ramsha Khan and Wahaj Ali, is finally reuniting for upcoming drama “Ghissi Pitti Muhabbat.”

Ramsha Khan, who has been the talk of the town with her performance in Ishqiya, will be seen playing Samia, a millennial who, according to the teasers of the drama recently released, believes in speaking up for herself and doesn’t let anyone exploit her.

The Ehd-e-Wafa & Bikhray Moti famed Wahaj Ali is introduced as Rizwan in the teasers. His role is the cool and energetic young lad who likes to go with the trend.

The drama is produced by IDream Entertainment and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, who Ramsha Khan has previously worked with on the 2019 blockbuster ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban.’ The all-star cast also includes Saba Faisal, Saba Hameed, Samina Ahmed, Saifee Hasan, Shahood Alvi, Khalifa Sajeer Uddin and Sana Askari. “It was super fun to be reunited with both Wahaj (Ali) and my Kaisa Hai Naseeban team, Abdullah (Seja) & (Ahmed) Bhatti Bhai,” Ramsha Khan said, adding, “Samia is like a polar opposite to Hamna in Ishqiya, and I guess that’s what makes it so exciting for me - to play an outspoken, strong and independent girl.” “Working with Ramsha (Khan) is always fun, coz we are good friends and work off each other’s energies on set,” stated Wahaj Ali. “Rizwan’s character actually excited me because it was very close to the youth of today - someone connected with social media, impulsive, and living for the moment. Not the usual good or the bad hero we typically get to play on TV,” he said.