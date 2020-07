11 jail officials’ transfers, postings in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab government’s home department has issued transfers and postings of 11 jail officials with immediate effect. Babar Naeem has been transferred and posted as jail superintendent Bhakkar, Muhammad Arshad posted jail superintendent district jail Lodhran, Akhtar Iqbal at juvenile jail in Bahawalpur, Muhammad Mudassar assistant superintendent at Central Jail Lahore, Farrukh assistant superintendent Central Jail Faisalabad, Muhammad Zaman posted assistant superintendent Central Jail Rawalpindi, Tipu Sultan posted assistant superintendent high security prison Sahiwal, Nazik Shahzad superintendent sub-jail Shujabad, Irfan Salman assistant superintendent Central Jail Sahiwal, Muhammad Siddiqi superintendent high security prison Mianwali and Hassan Nawaz transferred and posted deputy superintendent district jail Multan.