Rs375m embezzlement found in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell

SUKKUR: Another saga of alleged corruption was found in the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell, tasked to build low cost houses for the people. An approximate amount of Rs375 million were embezzled as reported in June 2020.

Sources said the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell had invited proposals from civil society organisations through newspaper advertisements dated February 21, 2020 and the NIT was also posted on SPPRA website, for consultancy, supervision and monitoring services to build the remaining 3,124 low cost houses out of 6,000 houses under the 3rd phase of the programme in 22 districts of Sindh with the funds of Rs1,500 million.