Sindh Government Information Department Phone - 99204401 Karachi July 20, 2020

Karachi, July 20: Sindh Minister for Forests, Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that More than 2 billion mangroves have been planted in different coastal areas of Sindh which have been computerized for the first time in the history of the country while planting of mangroves and computerization of them is in progress. He expressed these views while meeting various delegations at Ali House on his arrival in Karachi after visiting the coastal areas of Thatta district including Kati Bandar.

The Minister said that large scale mangrove tree planting was an important initiative of the government which would generate more than Rs. 10 billion in revenue which would be spent on the welfare of the concerned local people and population. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also said that the production of mangroves in Sindh has almost doubled since 2008 and Sindh has set three world records of maximum tree planting. He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s words of appreciation that the Department of Wildlife and Forests in the province has done a great job and I am proud of the Forest and Wildlife team in both the departments of Sindh.***