SC employee killed

Islamabad : In exchange of firing between two groups, Khizar Ahmed, an employee of Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) was reportedly shot dead in Shahdara village in the suburbs of federal capital falling in the limits of Barakahu Police Station here on Monday night.

The kin and relatives of Khizar Khan following the incident blocked main Murree Road for all traffic.

Later, taking notice of the blocked Murree Road, SP (Islamabad) Umar Khan held successful negotiations with the kin and relatives of deceased Khizar Ahmed and reopened Murree Road, meanwhile SP Umar Khan and SHO (Barakahu) Muhammad Naveed taking prompt action arrested an accused Ubaid, involved in murder of Khizar Ahmed within three hours of the firing incident.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police Muhammad Amir Zulifqar taking notice of the firing incident and subsequent murder of SC staffer Khizar suspend Muhammad Naveed, SHO (Barakahu Police Station) on negligence.

SHO (Barakahu) showed negligence and did not reach at the crime scene despite receiving information of the firing incident.

While IG Islamabad Police also assigned DIG Waqarud Din Syed to probe the incident and subsequent negligence on part of SHO Barakahu and blockade of Murree Road. DIG Syed Waqarud Din has also been instructed to file report on the incident within next 24 hours.