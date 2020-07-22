75 held in Swiss-Italian mafia sweep

ROME: Italian and Swiss police have arrested 75 suspects in a vast operation against the ‘Ndrangheta, the southern Italian mafia, seizing 169 million euros in goods. The joint operation involved 700 officers on the Italian side, Italy’s financial police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Seventy-five people were arrested simultaneously in Italy and in Switzerland, accused of serious crimes including mafia association, international drug trafficking, money laundering and corruption," the Guardia di Finanza said in a statement. The Swiss prosecutor’s office said that police seized weapons and ammunition in raids in the cantons of Argovia, Solothurn, Zug and Ticino.