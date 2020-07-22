UK failed to probe Russian ‘meddling’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: British lawmakers slammed the government on Tuesday for failing to look into possible Russian meddling in UK politics, particularly the divisive 2016 Brexit referendum, as they released a long-awaited report into the issue. The document by parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) had been expected to shed light on possible Kremlin interference in the landmark vote that saw Britain leave the European Union.