Coronavirus patients tally in Nowshera now 893

NOWSHERA: The number of coronavirus reached 893 in the Nowshera district as another person tested positive for the viral infection on Tuesday, officials said.

District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and District Corona Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan told the media seven more people recovered from Covid-19, taking the tally of the recovered patients to 795. The officials said 3,094 people had been tested for the viral infection so far of whom 2,177 had been found negative for the virus. They said a total of 51 people had lost lives to coronavirus in Nowshera while 21 people from the district had died of the viral infection in other parts of the country. The officials requested the people to avoid rush during Eidul Azha, especially keep away from make-shift bazaars and fairs to protect themselves from contracting the virus. Murder: Two unidentified motorcycle riders shot dead a young man in Khitab Koroona area. The victim was identified as Gohar Rehman.