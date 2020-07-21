90pc of Afghans live below poverty line

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: The Ministry of Economy on Monday confirmed that 90 percent of Afghans are living below the poverty line, which President Ashraf Ghani stated at a conference on Saturday. According to the ministry, families with seven to eight members that have less than Afs35,000 monthly income are living below the poverty line.