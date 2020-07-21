Why PTI govt spending money, energy if we don’t matter: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday questioned from PTI that if the PPP did not matter then why it spent lots of time, energy, resources and political attacking the PPP.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from his twitter account on Monday posted a tweet that some people claim that they don’t mind so we don’t matter. “Why the PTI government spends lots of time, energy, resources and political capital attacking the Pakistan People’s Party, if we don’t matter,” he tweeted.

He questioned that if PPP doesn’t matter why are we on the prime minister’s mind all the time. “If we are no threat outside of Sindh why so insecure,” he questioned.

Charging tuition, hostel, transport fees