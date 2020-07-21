IHC seeks govt reply over advisers’ dual nationality

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought reply from the federal government on petition pertaining to the appointments of advisers holding dual nationality.

During the court proceedings, MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that according to the law, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advisers cannot be part of the federal cabinet, how they were attending the meetings.

In his remarks, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mahmood said that the advisers could not be part of the cabinet but all can be part of the sub-committee. After brief arguments, the court adjourned the hearing and sought a reply from the federal government within two weeks. Talking to media after hearing, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that it was not acceptable for unelected people to make decisions for Pakistan. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again taken a U-turn from his stance. He said that sensitive issues come under discussion in the federal cabinet, adding that they wanted the court to make decisions in accordance with the constitution and law.

On Saturday, PM Imran Khan’s 20 advisers and special assistants declared their assets and nationalities. The list of their possessions had been published on the official website of Pakistan government’s cabinet division. At least six special advisers stated that they have dual nationalities as others announced self-declaration of their movable and immovable assets worth millions of dollars.