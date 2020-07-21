close
Tue Jul 21, 2020
Two open-air gyms open in Nowshera

National

 
NOWSHERA: Two open-air gyms were inaugurated in the two tehsils of the Nowshera district on Monday.

DC Mir Raza Ozgan said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports and Culture Department had constructed the gyms to provide facilities to the youth for exercise, body-building and other indoor games. Built at a cost of Rs4.8 million at Tehsil Sports Complex, Pabbi and Tehsil Sports Complex, Nowshera, the open-air gyms were formally inaugurated by MPA Somi Falak Niaz and DC Mir Raza Ozgan.

