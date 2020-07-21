Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal hail SC decision on Khawaja brothers

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) criticised National Accountability Bureau after Supreme Court announced its decision on Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique bail case.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said the SC judgement is a stinging indictment of the NAB and so-called accountability process which was more of a witch-hunt against them than accountability.

In his tweet on Monday, he said: "Their perseverance and determination is laudable." PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hailed the SC order saying that the integrity, independence and writ of the judiciary is built slowly through historic judgements such as this.

Bilawal Bhutto said, “Pygmies were selected, nurtured, promoted and brought to prominence and power.” Justice Baqir on National Accountability Bureau & its role in political engineering. The integrity, independence & writ of the judiciary is built slowly through historic judgements such as this.”