SSC, Inter exams’ results announced

PESHAWAR: The Elementary and Secondary Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified the results of secondary and higher secondary school certificate examinations.

According to the notification, the management of eight educational boards have been directed to declare the result of all the students on the basis of their previous examinations. According to the notification, the students failing one or two subjects during the previous examinations would be declared passed. If any student intends to improve his/her grade or he/she wants to reappear in some papers, a special examination would be arranged for him/her, the notification added. All the passed students would be awarded three extra marks, while the students who had failed one or two subjects would not be given the additional marks.