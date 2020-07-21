Rawalpindi:Stakeholders Workshop on Sustainable Development Indicator on IWRM sustainable Development Goals (2015-2030) Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) and Pakistan, Status, Challenges and Opportunities held.

The workshop was organised by Pakistan water Partnership with the collaboration of UNEP, Ministry of Water Resources and Global Water Partnership. The objective of the workshop was to deliberate upon 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are an urgent call for action by all countries developed and developing in a global partnership.

They recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand in hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests. The experts revealed that over the past several decades, ever-growing demands for – and misuse of water resources has increased the risks of pollution and severe water stress in many parts of the world.