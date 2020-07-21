Bilawal not to trust Shahbaz, says Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is reluctant to trust Shahbaz Sharif who stabbed his elder brother and niece in the back. Commenting on the telephonic call between Bilawal and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that both leaders were experiencing an era of political orphanage. Bilawal and Shahbaz are engaged in opportunistic politics, he added. The information minister said that Shahbaz Sharif’s politics was limited to letters and rhetoric while politics of Bilawal was limited to just speeches.