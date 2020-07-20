Outlaw killed

LAKKI MARWAT: The police killed an outlaw and arrested another outlaw along with other five accused in Dalwati village, official sources said. They said that after being tipped-off about the two infighting groups in Dalwati village, the police party headed by SHO Zafarullah Khan reached the spot. They said that one of the groups opened fire on the police, which triggered the police to return the fire that continued for some time. They said that one of the outlaws identified Habibur Rehman alias Mohajiri was killed. The police arrested another outlaw named Ibrahim and his five accomplices. The police seized a Kalashnikov, hand grenade, bike and cartridges. Both the outlaws were wanted to the police in murder, attempted murder, dacoities, and kidnapping for ransom.