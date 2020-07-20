Polio campaignto resume in Quetta underS OPs from today

QUETTA: Polio campaign will be resuming from 20th July(Monday) in selective UCs of Quetta after a four-month suspension period due to COVID-19 pandemic.

At first, the drainage UCs of Quetta are in focus as the polo virus sample collection sites resides in these areas.

Due to long gap because of COVID-19 emergency, the environmental samples collected from all the sites found positive and indicating active virus circulation posing threats to the under 5 years of age children.

“During the campaign, more than 110,000 children will be vaccinated against polio,” Rashid Razzaq told.

He further said that preparations have been completed. 541 teams will participate in the polio campaign, including 395 mobile teams and 34 fixed teams.

“We are ensuring to compliance all the guidelines and SOPs proposed by federal and Balochistan government along with World Health Organization.

Essential items including sanitizers and masks have been provided to the polio team while more than 500 polio workers have also been trained on how to prevent the spread of corona,” temperature will be checked for each and every frontline worker before going into field.

The suspension of immunization activities due to lock downs, closure of OPDs and travel difficulties disrupted essential health interventions.

Coordinator Rashid Razzaq said that this is an opportunity for the parents to cooperate and welcome teams who are bringing the polio drops at their doorstep despite Corona emergency.

Don’t put the healthy lives of your children at stake, vaccinate them not only for polio but also for the other deadly childhood diseases.