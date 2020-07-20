close
Mon Jul 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2020

Poisonous gas kills man

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2020

A man died after he was exposed to poisonous gas while cleaning a manhole on Ghausia Road in Agra Taj Colony. According to the Chakiwara police, the man was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Dildar, son of Makhan. The police said the deceased was resident of the same area and was cleaning a manhole when was exposed to poisonous gas.

Body found

The body of a man was found in New Karachi. Police and rescuers moved the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased was yet to be identified and the body had been kept at the hospital's morgue. Police said they were waiting for an autopsy report to ascertain the cause of the death.

Latest News

More From Karachi