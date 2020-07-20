Poisonous gas kills man

A man died after he was exposed to poisonous gas while cleaning a manhole on Ghausia Road in Agra Taj Colony. According to the Chakiwara police, the man was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Dildar, son of Makhan. The police said the deceased was resident of the same area and was cleaning a manhole when was exposed to poisonous gas.

Body found

The body of a man was found in New Karachi. Police and rescuers moved the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased was yet to be identified and the body had been kept at the hospital's morgue. Police said they were waiting for an autopsy report to ascertain the cause of the death.