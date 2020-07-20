Australia women’s football coach quits

SYDNEY: The Australia women’s football team were hunting for a new coach Sunday after Ante Milicic quit in the wake of the Tokyo Olympics being pushed back a year.

The highly rated ex-Socceroos assistant was due to steer the Sam Kerr-led Matildas at Tokyo 2020 this month, but has decided not to continue after the Games were postponed for a year.

Milicic had been due to take up a three-year contract with new men’s A-League club Macarthur FC after the Olympics, which he said he would honour.

“I have enjoyed the past 18 months with the Matildas immensely and, in an ideal world, we would have been in Japan right now just days away from the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” he said.