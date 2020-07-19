Bilawal praises services of Shah Nawaz Bhutto

SUKKUR: PPP Chairman Billawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday paid rich tributes to his uncle Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto on his 35th death anniversary.

Billawal Bhutto visited Gharhi Khuda Bakhash Bhutto from Naudero House amid tight security and laid floral wreaths on the graves of Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto, ZA Bhutto, Nusrat Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, and others and offered Fateha.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Shaheed Shah Nawaz had awakened the world conscience over the atrocities perpetrated by Zia government against democratic leaders, workers and people.

He said Shah Nawaz received life threats from the dictator, but he continued his undaunted struggle for restoration of democratic and human rights.