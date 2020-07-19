Efforts to contain virus yielding positive results: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the efforts to contain coronavirus are now giving desirable results.

He said by the grace of Allah Almighty, 65,009 corona patients have recovered out of 89,465 patients in Punjab so far. He said so far 634,246 tests have been conducted in Punjab. He revealed that 442 patients were infected whereas eight people died from corona during last 24 hours. He said better results are coming because of smart lockdown. Number of patients in hospitals has significantly decreased. The numbers of High Dependency Units in Punjab are 2,546 out of which 2,240 High Dependency Units are still vacated. Similarly, in Punjab there are 507 out of 600 in ICUs are vacated. While in Lahore out of 508 High Dependency Units 442 are still freed and out of 210 ICUs in Lahore 166 are empty. Usman Buzdar said that Punjab government has provided all necessary resources for the treatment of corona patients. He appealed to the citizen to celebrate Eid with simplicity and take precautionary measures.

The CM was presiding over a meeting at CM’s office here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the measures taken to deal with the spread of corona pandemic, the results of the smart lockdown and the arrangements made to provide treatment for the covid-19 patients.

Opposition: Usman Buzdar has said following precautionary measures to stop spread of corona is utmost necessary on Eidul Azha.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, sincere efforts of the government and people’s cooperation have greatly helped to deal with Coronavirus. People should not let go precautionary measures on Eid. He said by following the principle of “Stay Home Remain Safe on Eid, citizens should protect themselves and others from corona. Peoples’ cooperation is the only way to cope with Covid-19. He said less interaction will help contain the spread of this disease. Usman Buzdar said the opposition with negative politics made unsuccessful efforts to divide the nation on Corona pandemic issue. He maintained that nation will never forgive such elements. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government’s policy of smart lockdown has proved successful. Those who are doing criticism for the sake of criticism should keep quiet, now. The leadership of PTI had not left the people alone in the Corona epidemic, whereas, leaders of opposition remained busy just issuing statements by leaving people alone in their difficult times. Corona has affected the world politically, socially and economically, the CM said.