Six-year-old girl dies due to ‘wrong injection’

A minor girl died on Saturday after she was allegedly administered a wrong injection by a doctor. The six-year-old girl had been taken to a private clinic in a squatter settlement of Faqira Goth.

SITE Super Highway police said Shahzadi Shahzad’s body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

They said she hailed from Multan and had been living in Karachi.

Officials said the girl had complained of an earache, adding that since her father was in their home town, her mother and some relatives took her to a nearby private clinic, where a doctor allegedly gave her a wrong injection.

Police said they were waiting for the post-mortem report to take further action, adding that if the report incriminated the doctor, he would be arrested.