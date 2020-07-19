Habib University holds online convocation for 185 graduates

Habib University (HU) on Saturday conducted its third convocation online for 185 graduating students.

At the event, which was streamed on YouTube and Facebook, the university leadership, faculty, parents of the graduating students, alumni, staff and university supporters all logged in to recognise the achievements of the batch of 2020.

Conducting the convocation online was a natural extension of the university’s proactive approach in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ever since the closure of educational institutions, the HU was the first to shift quickly and seamlessly onto online learning and teaching platform, making the class of 2020 a unique batch completing their final semester primarily online.

In his remarks to the graduating class, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, patron of the university, encouraged the graduating class to continue to believe in the promise that Pakistan held and to come forth with new ideas to benefit the nation.

President HU Wasif Rizvi said that the experienced of the class over the past five months should be an inspiration for them to imagine a different world.

He asked them to cure their cynicism with passion and challenge the ugliness and destruction with grace and beauty.

Dr Azra Raza, a renowned oncologist, researcher and author, encouraged the graduates to make sure that from this day forth they would live life to the fullest, make every attempt to keep learning and keep adding to their knowledge base.

Those receiving Bachelor of Science degrees from the Dhanani School of Science and Engineering included 39 in electrical engineering and 44 in computer science.

The school of arts, humanities, and social sciences awarded 45 Bachelor of Arts (Honors) degrees in communication studies and design and 57 in social development and policy.

Chancellor HU Rafiq M Habib said the students were embarking on a new journey today. They had shown us that they were ready to face the new world by their commitment and to adopt uncertain circumstances and time. He was sure that the students would make their mark and contribute to the country.