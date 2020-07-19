People are talking about

—- the practice of ‘Karo Kari’ - a formal term used for honor killing mainly in Sindh. If a woman is declared ‘Kari’ her family is authorised to kill her along with the co-accused man (Karo). People say because of loopholes in our criminal justice system, these killings are increasing with every passing day. Incomplete and improper investigations make these cases weak right from their inception, and this justice system is in dire need of special legislation to prevent this barbaric practice.

—- the pathetic state of Karachi after the heavy rains and how it speaks volumes of the state of the poor governance by the provincial government. People say instead of pointing fingers at the federal government and indulging in petty politics of the blame game, the provincial government should get its act together and solve the problems of the poor citizens who have to live in appalling conditions, surrounded by sewage water and filth while their elected representatives live in comfort.

—- the repeated directives of those in authority that cattle markets will operate under strict SOPs and how this sounds good in the media but is not doable in practice as the general public is not willing to follow guidelines and the governments writ is zero. People say besides the cattle markets, which operate during the day, small herds of cows, goats and even camels are seen at night in remote spots as there are no security personnel to control their influx.

—- how the word ‘demand’ is used by protesters from all sections of society and even the media, instead of using words that have a more appealing sound that does not raise the hackles of the authorities they are protesting against. People say the difference between ‘demand’ and, for instance, ‘request’ or ‘appeal’ makes a world of difference and could lead the authorities to consider the problems of protesters and find a solution, rather than have a standoff or strike.

—- media reports that the NA committee held a meeting to probe into the sale or joint venture option (JVO) of PIA’s Hotel Roosevelt and the confrontation it caused between the government and the opposition. People say it is important that the government of Pakistan wait for the market to stabilise before finalising the JVO, while ensuring that the individual appointed by them to head PIA Investments Limited (PIAIL) is a person of integrity and does not hold any dual nationality to evade accountability.—-

—- the shocking news that a Buddha statue discovered during construction activity in KP’s Mardan district was smashed into pieces on Saturday by locals and how it shows the extent of ignorance prevalent in certain areas. People say the statue was discovered while digging for construction was taking place and the locals took sledgehammers and destroyed a valuable artifact that could have been an additional tourist attraction of Buddhist culture and heritage if it had been preserved.

—- the plan to extend Rawalpindi city and how it does not appeal to old timers who feel the city is already overextended since it first came into being, gobbling up all the arable and scenic land near its precincts and making a concrete jungle of one of the prettiest cities in Pakistan. People say if development of this type was necessary, planning a completely new town in an area where the ground was not useful for growing food would have been a better option. — I.H.