Students raped: Khairpur police arrest accused teacher

SUKKUR: Khairpur Police have arrested an alleged rapist who happens to be a retired teacher and is accused of subjecting his students to molestation.

ASP City Saad Arshad arrested the accused from Ranipur during a raid on Friday following registration of an FIR against him at Police Station Thari Mirwah on the complaints of the parents of the victim students.

The teacher who offered tuitions to children at home is accused of subjecting them to molestation and rape besides recording their videos. SSP Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi told newsmen that medical examination of the victims had been conducted and their results were awaited. He said a team comprising ASP City, DSP CIA and DSP Thari Mirwah was conducting detailed investigations into the whole affair.Meanwhile, Sindh Samaa Alliance took a protest rally against the gruesome incidents. They also met with the victim families and demanded stern punishment to the accused.