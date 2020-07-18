Simple events

Is it absolutely necessary to do weddings in an ostentatious manner or give a huge dowry? How many of our young children are suffering only because of these customs – especially our daughters. A parent is giving their most precious asset – their daughter – and on top of it we demand material things from such a person. I think it is not just absurd but absolute barbarism.

The solution to this problem is two pronged. One, the government should take the initiative and put a strict ban or lavish /multiple wedding functions while the groom and his family should be prosecuted on taking any kind of dowry. Two, the affluent who can afford such kinds of weddings should create an example by doing a simple wedding with a limited number of guests. This will encourage people from other economic classes to do the same.

Syed Hussain Ahmed

Karachi