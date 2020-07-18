QWP leader rejects 2020-2047 energy plan

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday expressed reservations about the exclusion of the proposed power projects of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from the federal government’s 2020-2047 energy plan.

He was speaking at a gathering in Sherpao village in Charsadda, said a press release. Sikandar Sherpao rejected the Integrated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (2020-2047) approved by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and said that his party would not allow the government to compromise on the rights of the province. “This move would deepen the sense of deprivation among the smaller provinces,” he said, adding the federal government to strap the plan. The QWP leader said the provincial government was also acting like a silent spectator and taking no step to secure the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, he vowed that his party would spare no effort to raise voice for the rights of the province at every forum. Sikandar Sherpao said the provincial government did not play its role to properly plead the case of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with regard to the formation of the National Finance Commission award. He said the provincial government also failed to secure the arrears of the net hydel profit from the federal government. “The provincial government has been dragging its feet over all the key issues concerning the rights of the province,” he maintained.

He added the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers did not have any vision or plan to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis. He said the PTI government was only good at holding the previous governments responsible for all the ills instead of improving its performance and delivering on the election pledges.