14 arrested in Islamabad

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested 14 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pushers as well as criminal elements and recovered narcotics, and weapons from them, the police spokesman said.

Aabpara Police arrested, Zafar Ali Khan and recovered 140-gram hashish from him. Kohsar Police arrested Waqar Ahmed and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Tarnol Police arrested Ghulam Jillani involved in illegally oil selling. Industrial-Area police arrested Ahmed Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Shams Colony Police arrested two accused Sohail Awais and Bilal Sadiq and recovered 120-gram hashish. Khanna Police arrested two accused Tariq Ahmed and Khuram Shahzad involved in theft, while police also arrested a drug peddler Adnan Shahzad and recovered 1.035-kilogram hashish from him.

Nilor Police arrested Waheed Ayub and recovered 125 gram heroin from him. Lohi Bher Police arrested Ehsan Jamshed and recovered a dagger from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed three proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.