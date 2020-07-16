Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Matiullah Jan

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a contempt of court notice to journalist Matiullah Jan over an alleged tweet against judges and judiciary. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case.

The court also issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and the president Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) as amicus curiae. The court in its contempt notice stated that Matiullah Jan in a tweet on July 10 apparently used painful words against judges and the judiciary. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.