Brick kiln Owners to be given loans for shifting kilns to zigzag technology

LAHORE: The Punjab government will provide loans in shape of matching grants for transferring brick kilns to zigzag technology to overcome problem of environmental pollution and enhancing production capacity of brick kilns.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal in the committee room at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Office here on Wednesday.

It was decided to grant loans to the brick kiln owners at 2 percent service charges which will be returned in 2 years period. It was also decided that 700 brick kilns which have earlier been transferred to zigzag technology will be given preference to grant loan facility.

The Managing Director, Punjab Small Industry Corporation (PSIC), Mudassar Malik, DG Environment Protection Department Asher Zaidi, President Brick Kilns Association of Pakistan Muhammad Shoaib Niazi, General Secretary Mehar Abdul Haq, President Lahore Division Rana Subhan and other office-bearers attended the meeting.

The minister addressing the meeting maintained that clean and green Pakistan was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it is foremost priority of the PTI government to provide pollution free environment to the new generation. He added that the government was utilising all possible resources to attain this objective. He stated that labour will also be benefited and the process of provision of loans will also be initiated after finalising the mechanism of transferring the brick kilns to the latest technology.

The minister emphasised that the Punjab government was serious to overcome and eradicate the hazards of environmental pollution. He urged the officials and the concerned to complete the chalked out target speedily regarding transferring this project to zigzag technology.

President Brick Kilns Association Muhammad Shoaib Niazi remarked that with due cooperation of the government, all brick kilns can be transferred to zigzag technology within a span of one year.