FIA arrests ‘key member of India’s spy agency’

The Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a key operative of the spy agency of India in Karachi.

The FIA said the suspect was identified as Zafar Khan whose arrest was made by the agency’s anti-terrorist wing. According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspect has been involved in carrying out terror activities, including bomb blasts and targeted killings in Karachi, at the behest of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The agency said the arrested suspect got a 14-month militancy training in India. “The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s Mehmood Siddiqui got him militancy training in Dehli. He is an employee of the Fire Department in Karachi and an active member of the MQM-L. He has also been accused of making bombs and operating sophisticated weapons.”

In another action, the FIA claimed to have arrested two suspects who are said to be members of the international secrete network of the Hawala Hundi. The suspects are said to be the employees of a money exchange company in Karachi and they have been accused of providing funds to the sleeper cells of RAW.

The suspects have been identified as Sufiyan, the money exchange company’s director, and Javed Memon, the company’s manager. They are also accused of providing funds to the anti-state elements.

The spokesperson said the details of the arrested suspects’ companions had been shared with all airports across the country. The FIA also claimed to have recovered arms, laptops and cell phones from their possession. “Their arrests were made during separate raids in Civic Centre, Liaquatabad and Khalid Bin Waleed Road areas. The court has granted a seven-day remand to the FIA.”