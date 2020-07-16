Four cattle markets to be set up in Islamabad

Islamabad : The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has decided to setup four cattle markets at different locations in the outskirts of the federal capital ahead of Eidul Azha.

The cattle markets would be established at Barakahu, Taramri Chowk, Rawat and Tarnol with the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the district administration in wake of COVID-19 and Congo spread, a senior official in MCI told APP on Wednesday.

Ministry of Interior had endorsed the proposal of the Chief Municipal Office of the MCI to establish the cattle markets through open auction in the rural areas of Islamabad following the recommendations of National Command and Operation Centre to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Talking to APP Chief Metropolitan Corporation, Syeda Shafaq Hashmi said that it was responsibility of MCI to provide opportunity to citizens of Islamabad to perform their religious duties along with safety measures.