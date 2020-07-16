Let's beware

This refers to the letter 'Not for the poor' (July 15) by Jamshed Alam Siddiqui. The writer has forewarned at the right time to caution the PTI leadership of the likelihood of an undue advantage availed by property developers to stash away the contributed amount by the government for low cost housing.It may be essential to keep an eye in the execution stage to ensure that money is spent on the deserving people and billions of rupees are not frittered away by unscrupulous elements.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Longmeadow, USA