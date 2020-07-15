Three soldiers martyred in firing by terrorists in Panjgur: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three security personnel were martyred and eight others injured after terrorists opened fire at them during routine patrolling near Balochistan’s Kahan village, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the security forces were patrolling near Gichak valley in the Panjgur district of Balochistan.

"Three soldiers embraced shahadat [martyrdom] while eight soldiers received injuries, including an officer. Five injured are critical," the ISPR said. The injured soldiers were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Quetta, the statement added.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said the attack was a "condemnable act of terrorism". Senate Deputy Chairperson Saleem Mandviwala condemned the firing on security forces' patrolling party in Balochistan, saying it was a plot to harm peace in Pakistan "The entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces," Mandviwala said. "Our soldiers have made many sacrifices to help establish peace in the country."