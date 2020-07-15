Woman injured as mortar shell fired from Afghanistan hits house in Bajaur

KHAR: A woman sustained injuries while her house destroyed and several cattle heads perished when mortar shell reportedly fired from Kunar province of Afghanistan hit the residence in Kaga village in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district on Tuesday. Locals said that a mortar shell fired by terrorists based in Kunar province of Afghanistan struck the forte-like residence of one Latifullah in Kaga village in Mamond tehsil.

They said that a 22-year-old woman was injured while the house was destroyed and several cattle heads were killed in the attack. Soon after the incident, the Pakistani security forces targetted the suspected sanctuaries in the border area in Kunar province of Afghanistan.

The terrorists based in the borderland of Afghanistan used to target the innocent Pakistani people and security forces from across the border from time to time in which several people and personnel had been martyred and injured. Recently, a man was martyred and a girl sustained injures when mortar shells fired from Kunar province of Afghanistan landed in Bajaur district.

The terrorists had fired two mortar shells that landed in Gardao area of Salarzai tehsil in which Bakhtullah was martyred while the daughter of Sher Badar Khan was injured. Also, four labourers were injured in an attack by terrorists based in Kunar province of Afghanistan in Charmang area in Nawagai tehsil. Sources said the terrorists in the border area of Kunar province of Afghanistan opened indiscriminate fire on the poor labourers in Hilalkhel area of Charmang in Nawagai tehsil. Four workers identified as Said Khan, Syed Hashim, Muhammad Gul and Mirbaz had injured in the attack.