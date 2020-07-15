Premature joy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah has rightly said that it is too early to claim a victory against the threat of the pandemic. The threat will linger on till a vaccine is ready.
In many countries the virus cases surged again after a decline. Kaptaan is claiming victory in the middle of the match while the last overs will decide the winner.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Longmeadow
USA