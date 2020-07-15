close
July 15, 2020

Premature joy

Newspost

 
Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah has rightly said that it is too early to claim a victory against the threat of the pandemic. The threat will linger on till a vaccine is ready.

In many countries the virus cases surged again after a decline. Kaptaan is claiming victory in the middle of the match while the last overs will decide the winner.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Longmeadow

USA

