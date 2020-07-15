AVLC police arrest eight ‘motorcycle thieves’

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi police on Tuesday arrested eight suspects allegedly involved in motorcycle theft across the city.

According to the AVLC spokesperson, the arrests were made during a series of raids conducted in parts of the city, including Gulberg, Shah Faisal, Baldia, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Keamari and Korangi areas.

The AVLC spokesperson said they found eight stolen motorcycles and a pistol in the possession of the arrested suspects. He said the arrested suspects would disassemble the stolen motorcycles and then sell their parts to scarp dealers and their customers.

The arrested suspects were identified as Haseeb, Shahrukh, Imtiaz alias Imtu, Daniyal, Umer, Naseer, Kashif, and Saddam, he added.

The spokesperson said cases against them had earlier been registered at different police stations, including Azizabad, Gulberg, Sharea Faisal, SITE, Mobina Town, Ittehad Town and Korangi Industrial Areas.